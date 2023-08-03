Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 162,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 267,770 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $23.16.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.



Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

