BILL (BILL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BILL (NYSE: BILL) recently:

7/26/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $140.00.

7/24/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $136.00.

7/10/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $140.00.

7/9/2023 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

7/6/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $165.00.

6/29/2023 – BILL had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/29/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $140.00.

6/12/2023 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

BILL Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BILL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.31. 1,449,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

