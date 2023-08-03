BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.57. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 186,048 shares trading hands.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

