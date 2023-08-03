Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Biohaven makes up about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Biohaven worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 601,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,574. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

