BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,832.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 382,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $816.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.63. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

