Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 184,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 738,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

The company has a market cap of $676.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $3,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,750. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

