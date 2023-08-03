BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

