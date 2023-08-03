BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.37.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.