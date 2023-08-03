Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $76,735.96 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.3570295 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $72,006.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.