Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-$3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

