BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,867,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

