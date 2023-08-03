BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

