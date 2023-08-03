BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
FRA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
