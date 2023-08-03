BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $45.50.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
