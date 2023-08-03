BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

