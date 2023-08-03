BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

