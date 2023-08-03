BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

