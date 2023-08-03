BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,421. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.