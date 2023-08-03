BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 245,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

