BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 72,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

