BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of MHN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 38,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

