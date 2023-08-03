BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 51,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.