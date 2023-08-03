BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

MVF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

