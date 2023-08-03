BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MPA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $335,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,869,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $814,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

