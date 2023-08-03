BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MPA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $335,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,869,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $814,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
