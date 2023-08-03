BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BNY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

