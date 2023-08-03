BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Further Reading

