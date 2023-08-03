Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $101.95. 1,622,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

