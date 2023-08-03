Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 23,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NYSE BXMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.37.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Mortgage Trust
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.