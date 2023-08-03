Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 23,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

