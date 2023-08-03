Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 3,310,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,692. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

