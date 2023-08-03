Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. William Blair cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 3,310,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

