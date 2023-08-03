Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 392,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,617. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.