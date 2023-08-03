Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

