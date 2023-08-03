Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.71

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

