Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.