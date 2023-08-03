Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

