BMO Capital Markets Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $125.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.87. 932,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

