BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

FTS traded down C$2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.17. 2,675,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.97. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of C$3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9979003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

