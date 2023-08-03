BMO Capital Markets Trims Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Target Price to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.18.

Capital Power stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.89. 192,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.37. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.30 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.631753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

