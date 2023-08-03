BNB Price Reaches $241.06 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $241.06 or 0.00823446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.09 billion and $406.69 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,854,783 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,854,911.13012257. The last known price of BNB is 239.62737893 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1552 active market(s) with $554,680,362.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.