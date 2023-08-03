BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,056. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

