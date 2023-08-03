Boise Cascade Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCC. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $112.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

