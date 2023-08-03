Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.96. 341,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $112.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

