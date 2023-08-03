Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. 125,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,439,000 after purchasing an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.