Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,820.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,883.85.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,884.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,731.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,609.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,017.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

