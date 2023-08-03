Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $63.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,821.26. The stock had a trading volume of 309,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,552. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,017.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,731.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,609.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

