Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 959,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

