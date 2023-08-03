Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 277,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,271,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $765,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 54,538 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $491.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

