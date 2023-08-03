Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,708. The stock has a market cap of $220.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

