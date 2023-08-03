BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.36

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 323123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BRC by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

