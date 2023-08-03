Briaud Financial Planning Inc Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.98. 4,572,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,510. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

