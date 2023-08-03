British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BTI opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.