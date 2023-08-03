Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $890.03. The stock had a trading volume of 834,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,517. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $857.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

