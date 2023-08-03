Brokerages Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) PT at $10.17

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 350,960 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Altus Power by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,524,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 437,857 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $996 million, a PE ratio of -311.09 and a beta of 0.74. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

